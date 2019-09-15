Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Its Peers results

As Communication Equipment company, NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NETGEAR Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand NETGEAR Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have NETGEAR Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.30% -0.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NETGEAR Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. N/A 31 21.10 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

NETGEAR Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for NETGEAR Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

NETGEAR Inc. currently has an average price target of $40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.25%. As a group, Communication Equipment companies have a potential upside of 70.67%. Based on the data shown earlier, NETGEAR Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NETGEAR Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NETGEAR Inc. are 2.7 and 1.8. Competitively, NETGEAR Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. NETGEAR Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NETGEAR Inc.

Volatility & Risk

NETGEAR Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. In other hand, NETGEAR Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NETGEAR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.