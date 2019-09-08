Reviewing NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR)’s and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s results

Both NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR Inc. 31 1.04 N/A 1.60 21.10 Allot Ltd. 8 2.57 N/A -0.30 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NETGEAR Inc. and Allot Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NETGEAR Inc. and Allot Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.8% Allot Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NETGEAR Inc. and Allot Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allot Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NETGEAR Inc. has an average price target of $40, and a 15.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NETGEAR Inc. and Allot Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 61.25% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of NETGEAR Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.18% of Allot Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NETGEAR Inc. 19.27% 30.64% 10.08% -12.19% -17.3% 4.91% Allot Ltd. -2.95% 0.28% -1.09% 7.26% 42.52% 19.28%

For the past year NETGEAR Inc. was less bullish than Allot Ltd.

Summary

NETGEAR Inc. beats Allot Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets innovative networking solutions and smart connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Service Provider. The Retail segment offers home WiFi networking solutions and smart connected products. The Commercial segment provides business networking, storage, and security solutions. The Service Provider segment offers made-to-order home networking hardware and software solutions, including 4G LTE hotspots sold to service providers for sale to their subscribers. The company also offers commercial business networking products, such as Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, Internet security appliances, and unified storage products; broadband access products, including broadband modems, WiFi gateways, and WiFi hotspots; and smart home/Internet-of-Things connectivity and products comprising WiFi routers and home WiFi system, WiFi range extenders, powerline adapters and bridges, remote video security systems, and WiFi network adapters. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers worldwide. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Allot Communications Ltd. provides visibility, intelligence, security, and monetization solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect and personalize the digital experience worldwide. The company offers various platforms, including Allot Service Gateway 9500, Allot Service Gateway Tera, Allot Service Gateway, and Allot NetEnforcer for in-line deployment in traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure. It also provides subscriber management platforms, such as Allot TierManager, Allot QuotaManager, Allot ChargeSmart, and Allot Smart Engage Onboarding that drive centralized creation, provisioning, and pricing of subscriber services; and analytics solutions comprising Allot ClearSee Analytics and Allot ClearSee Data Source that analyze traffic data. In addition, the company offers security solutions comprising Allot WebSafe Personal, Allot WebSafe, Allot WebSafe Business, Allot Service Protector, Allot Content Protector, and Allot SpamOut Protector for protecting network service integrity and brand reputation. Further, it offers centralized management solutions, such as NetXplorer Analytics and Reporting, NetXplorer Data Collector, NetAccounting Server, and NetPolicy Provisioner for providing a central access point for network-wide monitoring, reporting, analytics, troubleshooting, accounting, and quality of service policy provisioning. Allot Communications Ltd. markets its products through direct sales, distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators to carriers, mobile and cable operators, educational institutions, governments, and enterprises, as well as wireless, wireline, and satellite Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ariadne Ltd. and changed its name to Allot Communications Ltd. in September 1997. Allot Communications Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Hod-Hasharon, Israel.