Reviewing Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)’s results

Since Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) are part of the CATV Systems industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netflix Inc. 346 9.85 N/A 2.74 129.70 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 14 3.38 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Netflix Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netflix Inc. 0.00% 24.7% 5.1% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -15.5% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Netflix Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Netflix Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Netflix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Netflix Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Netflix Inc. 1 3 17 2.81 Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Netflix Inc.’s consensus target price is $414.1, while its potential upside is 8.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Netflix Inc. and Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 62.2% respectively. About 1.74% of Netflix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.1% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Netflix Inc. -2.57% 1.75% 0.92% 16.98% 8.05% 32.63% Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -0.48% -3.72% 7.89% 3.65% 23.85% 19.36%

For the past year Netflix Inc. was more bullish than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Summary

Netflix Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Netflix, Inc., an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films. It offers members with the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices. The company also provides DVDs-by-mail membership services. As of April 28, 2017, it had approximately 100 million members in 190 countries. Netflix, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.