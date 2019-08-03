Reviewing Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s results

As Business Services businesses, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.55 N/A -1.56 0.00 PaySign Inc. 9 24.30 N/A 0.06 243.28

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and PaySign Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% PaySign Inc. 0.00% 35.8% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PaySign Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.3. Competitively, PaySign Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PaySign Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.7% of PaySign Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 37.7% are PaySign Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% PaySign Inc. 2.39% 1.44% 76.15% 203.44% 403.93% 300.85%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance while PaySign Inc. has 300.85% stronger performance.

Summary

PaySign Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.