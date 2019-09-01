Reviewing Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s and Its Peers results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has 57.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.60% -12.20% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.06 2.64

As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 82.94%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance while Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s competitors have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.