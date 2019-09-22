Reviewing Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s results

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -1.56 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 60 6.36 N/A 1.08 59.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, IHS Markit Ltd. has beta of 0.8 which is 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor IHS Markit Ltd. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively IHS Markit Ltd. has an average price target of $77, with potential upside of 14.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 97.2%. Insiders owned 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -13.65% weaker performance while IHS Markit Ltd. has 34.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors IHS Markit Ltd. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.