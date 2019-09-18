Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s results

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 20%. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.