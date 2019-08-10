Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 2 of the 3 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.