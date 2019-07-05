Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has 2.08% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.