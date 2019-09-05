Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML)’s results

Since Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 14 28.26 N/A -3.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -127.1% -98.9%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stemline Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 149.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Stemline Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 79.9% respectively. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of Stemline Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Stemline Therapeutics Inc. -1.12% -10.82% -11.65% 24.02% -11.24% 39.68%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, myeloproliferative neoplasms, and acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. It also develops SL-801, a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of a tumor-promoting nuclear transport protein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers; and SL-701, an immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to attack brain cancer. In addition, it develops SL-501, a next generation IL-3R-targeted therapy that is in preclinical development. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.