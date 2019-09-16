Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 100.34 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 57.4%. Insiders held roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 125.2% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.