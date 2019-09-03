Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 60.3% respectively. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.