Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.11 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 154.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 27.4% respectively. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.