Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s results

We are contrasting Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 9 0.00 11.50M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,546,647,230.32% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 125,272,331.15% -49.1% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 384.76% and its consensus target price is $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 85.5% respectively. 18.84% are Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.