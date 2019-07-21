Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $17.75, while its potential upside is 113.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 62.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.