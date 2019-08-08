Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 61.9%. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.84%. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while IVERIC bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.