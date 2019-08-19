Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.64 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, which is potential 103.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 55.5% respectively. Insiders held 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.