Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 176.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 17.35% and 60.4% respectively. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.