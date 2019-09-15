Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.65 N/A 0.61 18.55

In table 1 we can see Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 34.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.