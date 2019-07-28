Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Analyst Recommendations

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 81.45% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.8% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.84%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.