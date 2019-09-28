Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s results

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 8.04M -7.56 0.00

Demonstrates Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,490,063,900.01% 0% 0% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 188,758,980.14% -176% -114.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares and 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.