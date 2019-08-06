Reviewing Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

Both Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.35% and 4.02%. About 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.