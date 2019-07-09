Reviewing Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s results

Both Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 6 17.73 N/A -7.63 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 25 6.60 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neovasc Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neovasc Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.00% -60.2% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Neovasc Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $33, with potential upside of 52.00%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 24.5% respectively. About 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 49.34% of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. 0.76% 20.2% 4.28% 2.12% 0% -3.21%

For the past year Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Neovasc Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. beats Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery, reconstructive plastic surgery, and aesthetic dermatology. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 60 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.