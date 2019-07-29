Reviewing Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 10.11 N/A -7.63 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.81 N/A 1.24 29.92

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neovasc Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Neovasc Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Boston Scientific Corporation’s potential upside is 10.50% and its average target price is $46.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 93.4% respectively. Insiders owned 7.84% of Neovasc Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Boston Scientific Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. has -17.89% weaker performance while Boston Scientific Corporation has 4.9% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.