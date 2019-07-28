Reviewing Neovasc Inc. (NVCN)’s and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s results

We are contrasting Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc Inc. 5 10.11 N/A -7.63 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.19 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neovasc Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neovasc Inc. and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.64% and 11.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neovasc Inc. -3.7% 16.49% -29.77% -74.48% -86.8% -17.89% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16%

For the past year Neovasc Inc. was more bearish than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Summary

Neovasc Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.