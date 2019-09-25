Reviewing Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)’s and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC)’s results

Both Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs – Generic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.42 N/A -1.33 0.00 Fibrocell Science Inc. 2 1.32 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% Fibrocell Science Inc. 0.00% -135.7% -69.2%

Volatility and Risk

Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Fibrocell Science Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Fibrocell Science Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Fibrocell Science Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.72% for Neos Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Fibrocell Science Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.1% and 28% respectively. Insiders held 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Fibrocell Science Inc. has 0.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Fibrocell Science Inc. 1.65% -2.63% -16.22% -6.09% -3.14% 23.33%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. has -23.64% weaker performance while Fibrocell Science Inc. has 23.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats Fibrocell Science Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Fibrocell Science, Inc., an autologous cell and gene therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for diseases affecting the skin, connective tissues, and joints in the United States. The companyÂ’s gene-therapy product candidates include FCX-007 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; FCX-013, which is in pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of linear scleroderma; and gene-therapy program that is in research phase to arthritis and related conditions. It has collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development of FCX-007, FCX-013, and products for the treatment of chronic inflammation and degenerative diseases of human joints. The company was formerly known as Isolagen, Inc. and changed its name to Fibrocell Science, Inc. in September 2009. Fibrocell Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.