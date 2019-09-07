Reviewing Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)’s and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK). The two are both Drugs – Generic companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -1.33 0.00 Evoke Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% Evoke Pharma Inc. 0.00% -169% -127.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Neos Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Evoke Pharma Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neos Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Evoke Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Evoke Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Evoke Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Evoke Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11.5 is Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 525.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.4% of Evoke Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.68% of Evoke Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Evoke Pharma Inc. -14.54% 55.12% 33.47% -65.45% -63.23% -60.71%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Evoke Pharma Inc.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evoke Pharma Inc.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.