Reviewing Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NEOS)’s and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s results

Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.62 N/A -1.33 0.00 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4% Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.9 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 553.41% for Neos Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $11.5. Meanwhile, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 260.36%. The data provided earlier shows that Neos Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Agile Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neos Therapeutics Inc. and Agile Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.1% and 55.3% respectively. About 10.03% of Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64% Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42%

For the past year Neos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Agile Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.