Reviewing Neonode Inc. (NEON)’s and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s results

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) and Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neonode Inc. 3 3.09 N/A -0.52 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 28 1.05 N/A 2.61 10.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Neonode Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neonode Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neonode Inc. 0.00% -44.1% -35.6% Methode Electronics Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

Neonode Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Methode Electronics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neonode Inc. are 4.5 and 4. Competitively, Methode Electronics Inc. has 2.5 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neonode Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methode Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neonode Inc. and Methode Electronics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neonode Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Methode Electronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Methode Electronics Inc.’s consensus price target is $43, while its potential upside is 51.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.6% of Neonode Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of Methode Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Neonode Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Methode Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neonode Inc. -6.52% -5.44% 26.44% 50% -24.38% 98.8% Methode Electronics Inc. -2.21% -4.1% 2.94% -4.06% -32.14% 21.64%

For the past year Neonode Inc. was more bullish than Methode Electronics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Methode Electronics Inc. beats Neonode Inc.

Neonode Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interfaces and optical interactive touch solutions in the United States, Sweden, Japan, China, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Italy, and internationally. The company develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. It licenses its multi-touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers, who incorporate it into devices they develop, manufacture, and sell, including automotive, as well as in consumer electronics, such as printers and office equipment, e-readers, and tablets. The company offers its technology under the zForce brand name. It also provides engineering consulting services. In addition, the company sells Neonode branded sensor products, such as AirBar through distributors and directly to consumers. Neonode Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Methode Electronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers. Its products include integrated center consoles, hidden switches, ergonomic switches, transmission lead frames, and sensors, which incorporate magneto-elastic sensing and other technologies that monitor the operation or status of a component or system. The Interface segment provides various copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunication markets. Its solutions consist of conductive polymers, industrial safety radio remote controls, optical and copper transceivers, and solid-state field-effect consumer touch panels; and services include the design and installation of fiber optic and copper infrastructure systems, and manufacturing active and passive optical components. The Power Products segment manufactures braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated bus bars and devices, custom power-product assemblies, high-current low voltage flexible power cabling systems, and powder coated bus bars that are used in aerospace, computer, industrial and power conversion, military, telecommunication, and transportation markets and applications. The Other segment offers medical devices, inverters and battery systems, and insulated gate bipolar transistor solutions. Methode Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.