Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 17.09 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Xencor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 while its Quick Ratio is 6.7. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

$19 is Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 614.29%. Xencor Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41 average target price and a -11.39% potential downside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Xencor Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.4% of Xencor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while Xencor Inc. has 21.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.