Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

We are contrasting Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-132.4%
|-71%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 481.04% and an $19 average target price. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 92.93% and its average target price is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.92%
|-10.69%
|13.59%
|-21.35%
|0%
|11.33%
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.
Summary
Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
