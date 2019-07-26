Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

We are contrasting Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 481.04% and an $19 average target price. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 92.93% and its average target price is $30. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.