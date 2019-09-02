Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Liquidity
Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-17.28%
|-20.71%
|-30.21%
|-31.63%
|-71.79%
|-25.97%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
