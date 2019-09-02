Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.