Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s results

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 660.07 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -315.3% -223.3%

Liquidity

8.3 and 8.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.5 and 7.4 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.3% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation -1.16% -4.76% -31.45% -17.07% -56.85% 29.77%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.