Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -100.5% -88%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 51.3% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -13.99% -69.68% -72.33% -88.76% -47.32%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.