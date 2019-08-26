Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)’s results

This is a contrast between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.71
|0.00
Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-100.5%
|-88%
Liquidity
7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.8% and 51.3% respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Novus Therapeutics Inc.
|-3.11%
|-13.99%
|-69.68%
|-72.33%
|-88.76%
|-47.32%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.
