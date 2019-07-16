Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -25.3% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 32.9 and 32.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 50.2%. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 2.37% 1.24% 4.58% -17.25% 0% -13.81%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has 11.33% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.