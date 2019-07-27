Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 64.22 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Insmed Incorporated are 6.5 and 6.4 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 481.04%. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 96.01% and its consensus target price is $45.2. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Neon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Insmed Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Insmed Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.8%. Comparatively, 0.4% are Insmed Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Insmed Incorporated.

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.