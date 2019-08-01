Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Since Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Galapagos NV 118 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 564.34% and an $19 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus target price is $157, while its potential downside is -9.46%. The data provided earlier shows that Neon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Galapagos NV, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.78% of Galapagos NV are owned by institutional investors. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Galapagos NV -1.45% -4.45% 11.77% 7.84% 19.72% 24.59%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

Galapagos NV beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.