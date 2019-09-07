Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 198.97 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.