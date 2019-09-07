Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.01
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|198.97
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-76%
|-68.2%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.52%
|-37.69%
|-53.27%
|-36.44%
|-74.73%
|-43.14%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
