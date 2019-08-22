Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 84.00 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.