Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Its competitor BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Neon Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 21.3%. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 61.71% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has 179.02% stronger performance.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.