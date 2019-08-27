Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neon Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neon Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $19, while its potential upside is 663.05%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 548.15% and its consensus price target is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that Neon Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than AzurRx BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.8% and 10.9%. 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.