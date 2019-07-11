Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.95
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|32
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.23
|0.00
Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-132.4%
|-71%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Current Ratio is 8.3. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10 while its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $66, while its potential upside is 260.85%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neon Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.92%
|-10.69%
|13.59%
|-21.35%
|0%
|11.33%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-27.51%
|-29.64%
|-36.66%
|-31.41%
|-43.91%
|-28.47%
For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
