Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 835.82 N/A -1.68 0.00

Demonstrates Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Ardelyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.8%. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.