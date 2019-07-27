Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Both Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a 481.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19. Amarin Corporation plc on the other hand boasts of a $35.75 consensus target price and a 95.14% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Neon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.