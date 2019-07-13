Reviewing Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NTGN)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.95 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.66 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -132.4% -71% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neon Therapeutics Inc. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Neon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 167.81% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neon Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 57.4%. Insiders held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neon Therapeutics Inc. -4.92% -10.69% 13.59% -21.35% 0% 11.33% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Neon Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.