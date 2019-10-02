Reviewing NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s results

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 23 3.78 100.33M 0.07 369.24 Exact Sciences Corporation 111 -2.56 127.57M -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NeoGenomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeoGenomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 435,082,393.76% 2.1% 1.3% Exact Sciences Corporation 114,855,496.53% -30% -13.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.96 beta indicates that NeoGenomics Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Exact Sciences Corporation has 8.4 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NeoGenomics Inc. and Exact Sciences Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

NeoGenomics Inc.’s average price target is $27, while its potential upside is 39.32%. Competitively the average price target of Exact Sciences Corporation is $126.6, which is potential 44.75% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Exact Sciences Corporation is looking more favorable than NeoGenomics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.6% of Exact Sciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are NeoGenomics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Exact Sciences Corporation.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Exact Sciences Corporation.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.