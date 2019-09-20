Reviewing NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s results

Since NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 22 6.60 N/A 0.07 369.24 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.23 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NeoGenomics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NeoGenomics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -200.3% -52.9%

Risk & Volatility

NeoGenomics Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cancer Genetics Inc.’s 1.48 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeoGenomics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cancer Genetics Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. NeoGenomics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cancer Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeoGenomics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc. has an average target price of $27, and a 23.91% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeoGenomics Inc. and Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 15.8% respectively. NeoGenomics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Cancer Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.