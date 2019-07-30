Reviewing NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s results

Both NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 20 7.51 N/A 0.07 350.15 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 2.40 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeoGenomics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeoGenomics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 83.8% -80%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. Its rival Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 4.9 respectively. Bionano Genomics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeoGenomics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc.’s downside potential is -13.58% at a $21 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeoGenomics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 22.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.87% 7.19% 34.13% 36.18% 109.52% 83.27% Bionano Genomics Inc. -24.36% -26.26% -28.24% -56.81% 0% -43.99%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend while Bionano Genomics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Bionano Genomics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.