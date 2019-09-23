Reviewing NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s results

As Medical Laboratories & Research businesses, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 22 6.53 N/A 0.07 369.24 Biocept Inc. 1 5.16 N/A -7.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NeoGenomics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of NeoGenomics Inc. and Biocept Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Biocept Inc. 0.00% -348.7% -186%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta means NeoGenomics Inc.’s volatility is 4.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Biocept Inc. on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Biocept Inc. has 2.7 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Biocept Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeoGenomics Inc. and Biocept Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biocept Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$27 is NeoGenomics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 25.17%. On the other hand, Biocept Inc.’s potential upside is 248.88% and its consensus price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Biocept Inc. seems more appealing than NeoGenomics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeoGenomics Inc. and Biocept Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 12.6% respectively. 2.8% are NeoGenomics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.23% of Biocept Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Biocept Inc. -2.88% -6.48% 7.45% -46.27% -78.09% 17.43%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. has stronger performance than Biocept Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Biocept Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Biocept, Inc., an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The companyÂ’s cancer assays provide information to oncologists and other physicians that enable them to select personalized treatment for their patients who have been diagnosed with cancer based on molecular drivers. It offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma. The company sells its cancer diagnostic assays directly to oncologists and other physicians at private and group practices, hospitals, and cancer centers in the United States, as well as markets its clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and clinical research organizations. Biocept, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.