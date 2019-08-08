Reviewing Nelnet Inc. (NNI)’s and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Nelnet Inc. (NYSE:NNI) and Yirendai Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet Inc. 57 2.55 N/A 3.79 16.52 Yirendai Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A 2.21 5.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Yirendai Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Nelnet Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Nelnet Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Yirendai Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yirendai Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Nelnet Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Yirendai Ltd.’s 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Nelnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Yirendai Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.3% of Nelnet Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nelnet Inc. 1.34% 5.93% 8.67% 18.94% 7.53% 19.53% Yirendai Ltd. -4.6% -19.09% -26.57% 1.82% -37.87% 4.09%

For the past year Nelnet Inc. was more bullish than Yirendai Ltd.

Summary

Nelnet Inc. beats on 8 of the 7 factors Yirendai Ltd.

Nelnet, Inc. provides education related products and services, and student loan asset management services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for the companyÂ’s student loan portfolio and for third-party clients. This segment also provides software and data center, borrower and loan updates, default aversion tracking, claim processing, and post-default collection services for guarantee agencies; and contact center solutions, as well as licenses student loan servicing software to third-party student loan holders and servicers. Its Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce segment offers products and services to help students and families to manage the payment of education costs at various levels; school information system software; and education-focused technologies, services, and support solutions to schools for collecting and processing commerce data. It also serves K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and colleges and universities. The companyÂ’s Communications segment provides Internet access, data connectivity, Internet protocol television video, video on demand, and high-definition television services, as well as digital video recorders to residential and business subscribers; and local calling and long-distance telephone services. This segment offers its services through direct marketing, call centers, communication centers, and sales representatives, as well as through its Website. Its Asset Generation and Management segment engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of the companyÂ’s student loan assets. The company also provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers standard and fasttrack loan products. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Yirendai Ltd. is a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.